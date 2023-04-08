“It is evident that I am serene, primarily because we are doing our best. And I am serene because I have a patient who is also a great friend to me”.

“I cannot deny that there is also a great personal involvement, but he is a person who has accustomed us to always responding in the best possible way and therefore even in the face of a serious pathology, in a truly difficult situation, he is responding well to therapies”, he added.

The Knight spent the third night in hospital following a lung infection. The leader of Forza Italia, who suffers from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, received a visit from family members and some long-standing friends yesterday, who reassured him of his condition by saying they were “confident” while his partner, Marta Fascina, remains next to the Cavaliere . Zangrillo had arrived this morning around 8.30, without making any statements.