The seventh day of hospitalization for the leader of Forza Italia ended, Silvio Berlusconi, dealing with a pulmonary infection in a context of chronic myelomocytic leukemia. A day passed without particular news, in the absence of a new medical bulletin and no declarations from those who visited him, apart from a thumbs up, accompanied by a smile and the phrase “he’s fine, he’s fine”, from part of the youngest of the ex premier’s five children, Luigi, when he left the hospital. During the day, to visit Berlusconi, the two eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, his brother Paolo and his lifelong friend, Fedele Confalonieri, arrived.

And meanwhile the attestations of esteem from fans and ordinary people have also multiplied; outside the San Raffaele, in front of the entrance on via Olgettina 60, a new banner appeared: “You are the greatest president this country has ever had. We still need you, giant. Tvb, FG Napoli”. It was exposed by a man who arrived, unrolled the manifesto, posted it on the wall opposite the driveway entrance to the hospital and disappeared, all in strict silence.

Even politics has not lacked messages of support for the former Cav: “All of Forza Italia is concentrated on knowing news coming from San Raffaele”, said the group leader of Fi in the Chamber, Paolo Barelli. The vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri, for his part, confirmed: ” We follow the state of health of the president day by day, but we are calm because even at a time like this he has been able to give us a lesson in style. After that we have leaders and important references within our party and we are fully operational”. The wait is therefore aimed at the new day, when doctors could decide to disseminate a new bulletin. On which, however, at the moment there is no certainty.