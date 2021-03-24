Silvio Berlusconi, 84, has been hospitalized since Monday, according to his lawyer, during a hearing in the process against the politician for his ‘bunga-bunga’ parties.

“Berlusconi has been hospitalized since Monday morning for health reasons,” said Federico Cecconi, before the Milan court, without further details, according to the Ansa agency.

An official from his party, Forza Italia, confirmed the information to AFP, referring to medical checks. His state of health “does not inspire any concern,” he added.

The billionaire and former Italian prime minister was hospitalized in September due to a lung infection caused by Covid-19. Later, he spent several days in January in a Monaco health center, after experiencing heart problems.