Silvio Berlusconi has been suffering from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia for about 2 years. The 86-year-old Forza Italia leader is hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a lung infection. The picture is outlined by the first medical bulletin on the conditions of the former prime minister. To offer other information are the relatives of the Cav.

Read also

“There is an improvement, we are confident,” says his brother Paolo Berlusconi, breathing a sigh of relief as he answers questions from reporters outside the San Raffaele. “We are aware that he is treated in the best way and therefore we are confident, then there is the medical bulletin that has been issued and explains the whole situation so we are confident. We are truly aware that he is treated in the best way – he reiterates -: this gives us the guarantee that he is treated very well and we are confident that this time too my brother will come out stronger than before”. In the late afternoon of Thursday Luigi, Berlusconi’s youngest son, left the hospital, giving reporters a thumbs up.

Berlusconi was visited by his children – Marina, Luigi, Pier Silvio and Barbara – as well as the president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri and Marcello Dell’Utri. “Dad is a lion,” says Pier Silvio Berlusconi, before getting into the car to leave the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

THE DIAGNOSIS –According to Adnkronos Salute, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia was diagnosed “about two years ago” by Berlusconi and “would flare up a few weeks ago”. Hence the hospitalization at the end of March, the tests which showed that “the white blood cells continued to rise” and the therapies to keep the disease at bay. Meanwhile, the complication of the lung infection, treated with antibiotics, and yesterday’s hospitalization. Always according to what is learned, it will take a few days to allow the therapies in place to give some results.

THE BULLETIN – “President Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a pulmonary infection” reads the bulletin. “The infectious event takes place in the context of a chronic haematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time: chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, of which the persistent chronic phase and the absence of evolutionary characteristics in acute leukemia have been ascertained”.

“The therapeutic strategy in place involves the treatment of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of pre-existing clinical conditions”, continues the bulletin signed by personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo, director of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at San Raffaele, and by Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncohematology Units.

MELONI FEELS BERLUSCONI – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni telephoned Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi to wish him a speedy recovery. Words of encouragement for the Knight came from the Prime Minister.

THE KNIGHT CALLS SALVINI – Phone call between Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. The Knight, we learn from the League, called the leader of via Bellerio who had sent an affectionate text message shortly before. “It is the most beautiful phone call I could receive”, commented Salvini, who reiterated to Berlusconi: “We look forward to seeing you soon”.

THE PHONE CALL TO THE LEADERSHIP OF FORZA ITALIA – Berlusconi telephoned Tajani, spoke with the group leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli, with the vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri and heard from the other leaders and leaders of the party. He gave an affectionate greeting and recommended maximum commitment in Parliament, in the government and in Forza Italia because “the country needs us!”. Everyone has assured him that they will not fail to be more attentive, loyal and present in following his instructions, waiting for him to recover soon and return to being his usual fighter, we learn from the press office note of Forza Italia. “President Berlusconi called me this morning: I was on the phone with some colleagues and I saw the insistence of a phone call. This made me very happy, he told me that he worked until yesterday evening and that he was interested in the work parliamentarians and Forza Italia’s commitment to support the government,” said Barelli. “He was busy – reiterated the president of the blue deputies – in wanting to be informed of the parliamentary work and of the party’s organizational activity, as if nothing had happened. Obviously he is a hospitalized person, it appears that he is reacting to the treatments in a significant way. I think that this phone call bodes well”.

On the sidelines of the greeting to the employees of Palazzo Madama for Easter, Gasparri, to those who asked him about the phone call received from the leader of Fi, replied: “Berlusconi made some phone calls this morning, this already seems to me a sign of hope, I would say that the ‘I felt normal, even if I know the context well, that’s why I avoided him making any effort”. “He told us to act, he was moving, also because last night we all fell asleep worried” he concludes.