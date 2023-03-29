Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since the evening of Monday 27 March. According to reports, these would be “routine checks”, not unlike those already carried out other times in the past.

The younger son, Luigi, arrived around 1.40 pm at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. At 3.15 pm, he then left the facility, where the former prime minister has been since Monday, without making any statements to the press.

Berlusconi’s last hospitalization at San Raffaele dates back to January 2022, at the turn of the election of the President of the Republic. He ended up in the hospital with a urinary tract infection. A hospitalization for “routine checks”. The latest in a long line of checkups. The former prime minister had previously been hospitalized, again at San Raffaele, for gastroenteritis which, together with some inflammatory problems probably linked to the aftermath of Covid, had debilitated him. Before hospitalization, the leader of Forza Italia had remained in his villa in Arcore for about ten days: he had returned there, with his partner Marta Fascina, after another hospitalization (again at San Raffaele) which lasted 24 days.