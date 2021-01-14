Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to a hospital in Monaco after suffering heart problemsa spokesman and his personal physician reported this Thursday. The 84-year-old former media mogul “is admitted to the cardiothoracic hospital for tests. He will return home in a few days, “the spokesperson told AFP. His personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, told the ANSA agency that he had to go urgently to the home of Berlusconi, in the south of France. on Monday, since the veteran politician presented a cardiac arrhythmia.

Berlusconi was already admitted last September for 11 days due to covid-19, which he described as “the worst trance of my life.” The politician had contracted the coronavirus when he returned from vacation from his luxurious villa on the island of Sardinia. Two of his children were also infected, as well as his partner, Marta Fascina.

Berlusconi, founder of the center-right Forza Italia party, was prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011, and underwent heart surgery in 2016.