The resignation of Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi is not foreseeable yet, hospitalized again since Friday at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for scheduled tests related to the chronic myelomocytic leukemia from which he suffers. This is learned from health sources.

Il Cavaliere, being treated in the ward of pavilion Q, today received a visit from his brother Paolo and his eldest daughter Marina. The two each arrived in their own car and then stayed inside the hospital for a few hours.

For the moment, there are no medical reports on the health conditions of the former prime minister. The only bulletin signed by Alberto Zangrillo, personal physician and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, and Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncohematology Units, dates back to last Friday.