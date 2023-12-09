Berlusconi’s children are thinking of putting all their real estate assets on the market

From Villa San Martino to Villa Certosa. Incredible to think about, but it could become true very soon: the historic residences and villas of Silvio Berlusconi they could soon end up on the market. After the agreement between the children on the companies, the real estate construction site on the inheritance began. A package of villas and residences that could be worth up to 700-800 million euros. How will we proceed?

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, there are some reflections underway “on the opportunity to enhance the entire real estate legacy”. In short, the five children would put everything on the market. “It being understood that each of the children will be able to act as a buyer for the individual assets in the various phases of the operation being studied”. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, “a procedural scheme appears to be emerging which favors the valorisation of the entire real estate assets and then proceeds to the division of the resources collected from the sale of the residences, rather than the division of individual assets”.

All according to the propositions already identified as part of the Fininvest reorganization which sees Marina and Pier Silvio at 53% of the empire and Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi at 47%.

