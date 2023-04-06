According to Corriere delle Sera, Cav has blood cancer. The problems that led him to recent hospitalizations would be complications of the disease on a debilitated physique
Leukemia. Silvio Berlusconi, according to what Corriere della Sera reports, suffers from leukemia, the serious blood disease that would justify the health problems the former prime minister has had in recent times. The pain, the pneumonia which was also mentioned due to the hospitalization in intensive care taken yesterday at the San Raffaele in Milan, in reality therefore would be complications of the disease on an already debilitated physique like that of the president of Monza, who – it should be remembered – has 86 years. An initial diagnosis would have arrived in March, then confirmed by all the necessary tests (Pet, bone marrow sampling) which was followed by the start of new treatments.
Under stress
—
Berlusconi’s conditions, after the first night of hospitalization, remain stable, he has always remained vigilant. The Cav who is continuing intensive therapy to restore correct blood oxygenation in a cardiovascular system clearly under stress, which adds to the problems at risk of infections.
April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 08:38)
