Leukemia. Silvio Berlusconi, according to what Corriere della Sera reports, suffers from leukemia, the serious blood disease that would justify the health problems the former prime minister has had in recent times. The pain, the pneumonia which was also mentioned due to the hospitalization in intensive care taken yesterday at the San Raffaele in Milan, in reality therefore would be complications of the disease on an already debilitated physique like that of the president of Monza, who – it should be remembered – has 86 years. An initial diagnosis would have arrived in March, then confirmed by all the necessary tests (Pet, bone marrow sampling) which was followed by the start of new treatments.