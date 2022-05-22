Center-right, still tensions

Center-right, still clash. After the summit of the last few days between the three leaders of Forza Italia, Lega and Fdi, Matteo Salvini goes to support Silvio Berlusconi, attacked by friendly fire from the most faithful Azzurri for the pro-Putin phrases pronounced from the stage of the Naples convention. To point the finger at the Knight was, first of all, the minister Mariastella Gelmini, who defined the words of the leader of Fi as “ambiguous and embarrassing”. “” Before criticizing Silvio Berlusconi someone should count to five “, Salvini criticized in his speech at the Lega training school in Milan.” Take care of your party “, the minister’s piqued reply.

Responding to the accusations of the Lega leader, Gelmini underlined: “I invite Salvini to respect the debate within a party that – for the moment – is not his own. I have placed a political theme in Forza Italia on a position that I understand well not that of Salvini, but that concerns the pro-European and Atlanticist position of Forza Italia. A problem that obviously exists, given that twice the party had to intervene to clarify, regardless of me “.

Electoral law, Salvini: “Let’s elect a constituent assembly”

School: Salvini, question to Bianchi about chaos teachers support – “I will present an urgent question to Minister Bianchi”. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, announces it on Twitter regarding the news reported today by Repubblica entitled ‘Support teaching in chaos, 70% of pupils will change teachers’.







“I would like the Italians, together with the parliamentarians, to vote a beautiful constituent assembly in 2023, choosing 100 personalities of excellence, even outside the world of parties, who calmly and without party hassles, reread and update the our Constitution “. To say it is the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, answering a question on the electoral law on the sidelines of the political school of the Lega. “Engaging Parliament in these months of economic crisis on the Zan ddl, ius soli or electoral law would really be a bad service”, added the former minister.

EU: Salvini, reference to Italy? We govern ourselves – “We are able to govern ourselves. I think and hope that in times of pandemic and war the European Union will take care of peace and work, without giving report cards or making bureaucratic reminders”. This was said by the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, responding to a question on the calls that the EU has made to Italy for tax and competition reforms, which are among the reforms agreed for the implementation of the NRP. “We do not need – said the leader of the Carroccio on the sidelines of the political school of the Lega in Milan – the advice of others. We will be able to spend and invest well the money lent, because I remember most of it is not money given but lent. . I remind the European Union that in recent years Italians have paid 100 billion euros more into the EU coffers than those who have gone back. Any advice is useful but then we are able to decide for ourselves “. Therefore, Salvini concludes, “if the EU forces us to increase the tax on the house, it will attack. The house for the Italians is sacred. If someone in Brussels believes that we should go back to taxing the first house as well, they will be disappointed”.

C right: Salvini, it’s compact, but someone doesn’t have my certainties – “The League is firmly in the center-right and hopes that the center-right will be compact in municipalities, regions and at national level. Every now and then I hear someone who does not have the same certainties as me, but I am optimistic by nature”. This was said by the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, on the sidelines of the political school of the Carroccio.

Referendum: Salvini, on this there is a shameful silence – On the referendum on justice on 12 June “there is a vulgar, shameful and worrying silence from the overwhelming majority of politics and the media”. Matteo Salvini, secretary of the League, said on the sidelines of his speech at the party’s political training school in Milan. For the leader of the League, “they are cowardly hiding the referendum because they have a fucking fear that Italians will change justice after 30 years”.

Salvini: to do politics without being attacked you need a PD card – “If you want to do politics comfortably without ever being attacked, get a card from the Democratic Party”. This was stated by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, in his speech on the final day of the seventh edition of the party’s Political Training School. “Never in my life would I have thought of becoming a party secretary or minister and therefore we will obviously leave in the hands of the good Lord and your desire what to do”, said the former Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister addressing those present. Never give up. If you want to do politics comfortably without ever being attacked, get a PD card. If you want to have a comfortable political activity, where even if you don’t say anything your silences will be interpreted as deep silences of great intellectuals … “According to Salvini, the evaluation of any silences of Lega exponents has a distinctly negative evaluation while” (Enrico) Letta’s eventual silence has eight articles in Repubblica and Corriere: “Who knows what he meant by his silence?” They ask. Nothing, it’s just that one keeps quiet every now and then … “So, he concluded,” silence is often golden: but even in Italy there is the silence of the left which is deep and reflective and there is the Northern League silence e center-right which is the silence of the goat. Let’s smile because we have come this far starting from nothing “.

IRONY ON THE SCUDETTO AT MILAN / Salvini: best wishes to the Interisti, they are close to inevitable triumph – “I wish the Inter fans here because they are close to an inevitable next triumph …”. During his long speech on the final day of the seventh edition of the Lega’s Political Training School, Matteo Salvini – a great Milan fan – allowed himself a football digression. The leader of the League will be this afternoon at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, where the Rossoneri would keep their Nerazzurri cousins ​​at a distance and become Italian champions in the event of a win against Sassuolo. “It’s a white liquid and with the times they might tell me that I drink vodka, which would create geopolitical problems for me and since I’m driving to Reggio Emilia this afternoon, I just miss that”, joked the leader of the League when he was A glass of water was passed, “I’m not talking about football, I told reporters, I wish the Inter fans here because they are close to an inevitable next triumph. Even superstition is part of … there are Inter fans here? Can you kindly accompany them out? Renziani yes, we can’t Interisti … “.

