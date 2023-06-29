Berlusconi legacy, Titian’s painting and 20 million in boats

For the family Berlusconi today is a decisive day. The first board of directors of the Fininvest after Silvio, a crucial step to establish the new reorganization of the family businesses. It is outlined – reports the Corriere della Sera – a half Revolution corporate structure in the Berlusconi empire. Confirmed the downstream structure of Fininvest (with listed and unlisted operating companies), la reorganization should involve the upper part of the group, that of holding family’s.

And this regardless of the content of the will which however could speed up the process. The current structure with the four financial of the founder who hold the controlling stake (61%) would rearranged and partly too dismantledwith new statutes (including Fininvest), to be more responsive to the needs of governance of a group that no longer has a single natural person in an absolute majority. In addition to the companies, in the package of goods concerning the succession of Silvio there is much more.

Read also: Berlusconi legacy: private planes for children, but the company is losing money

Subscribe to the newsletter

