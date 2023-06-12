Silvio Berlusconi died today at the age of 86. The Cavaliere has always had a passion for football and was the most successful patron in the history of Milan, having won 29 trophies in 31 years of ownership of the club (26 titles in the 20 years of presidency and 3 in the 11 years of vicarious vice presidency of Adriano Galliani): 8 championships (1987-1988, 1991-1992, 1992-1993, 1993-1994, 1995-1996, 1998-1999, 2003-2004, 2010-2011); 1 Italian Cup, 7 Italian Super Cups, 5 Champions Leagues, 2 Intercontinental Cups, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. Numbers that bring him closer to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu in terms of titles.

It all began on February 20, 1986 when Milan passed to Silvio Berlusconi who, from the following season, relied on the bench to Arrigo Sacchi. It is his first successful bet, trust in the Fusignano coach who has returned from the excellent results with Parma. Together the two will celebrate a Scudetto, two European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and as many European Super Cups. From the second half of the eighties, the new course of Milan was also marked by the arrival of Adriano Galliani as managing director. A relationship that lasted over time, on the other hand the couple recomposed at the top of Monza winning a first and historic promotion to Serie A. Berlusconi’s last trophy at Milan, without titles during the managements of Seedorf, Inzaghi and Mihajlovic , it’s the Italian Super Cup of 2017. Montella is on the bench and it will be played in Doha on 23 December 2016: former Allegri’s Juventus beat on penalties. This is the 29th trophy of the Berlusconi presidency who, on the following April 13, will sell all the shares in his possession to the Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li.

The sensational numbers of Berlusconi in football make him the most successful president and the longest-lived patron in the Rossoneri’s history. Before politics, football, in which he has invested a total of 900 million euros, for an average of 28 per season, was the Cavaliere’s land of conquest. Those of Milan were years of great coaches, from Sacchi to Capello, passing through Zaccheroni, Ancelotti and Allegri, with whom the relationship will not always be easy, and of great champions. From the purchase of absolute champions, including 5 players who will win the Ballon d’Or: Gullit, Van Basten (3 times), Weah, Shevchenko and Kakà.