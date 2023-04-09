Fourth night in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital for Silvio Berlusconi. Il Cavaliere was hospitalized on Wednesday for a lung infection, in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. His trusted doctor, Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of anesthesia and intensive care, left the hospital in the evening after informing about the conditions of the former prime minister, who “even in the face of a serious illness, in a truly difficult situation, He’s responding well to treatment.”

However, Professor Zangrillo avoided going too far: “I’m neither optimistic nor pessimistic, the goal is to resolve the pathological picture. I absolutely don’t want to go into any predictions, because it wouldn’t be serious”. “It is evident that I am serene, primarily because we are doing our best. And I am serene because I have a patient in front of me who is also a great friend to me,” he said again.

“I cannot deny that there is also a great personal involvement (Video) – he underlined – but he is a person who has accustomed us to always responding in the best possible way and therefore even in the face of a serious pathology, in a truly difficult situation, he is responding well to therapy”.

How is Silvio Berlusconi? “I have to refer to the statement that Professor Ciceri and I made two days ago. It is clear that we are talking about a patient who is of an age that you all know, with a pathology and a complication (Video) that have been defined in a precise way.This leads to targeted therapies, therapies that follow the guidelines, therapies that must always be shared in medicine, when the rules of official medicine are applied, therefore therapies aimed at achieving a goal. Our goal is to be able to achieve resolution of the pathological clinical picture”.

As for the indiscretions that filter through, Zangrillo specified that “what we read are absolutely imaginative things, which do not meet any objective criterion to which serious doctors refer, that is above all an objective knowledge of the clinical picture”. We, he assured, “have a very precise therapeutic strategy whereby all those that are forward and backward escapes, therefore pessimism and optimism do not meet the criteria of objectivity to which a serious doctor is called”.

For “ask someone else for the timing”, was then the clear answer that Zangrillo gave to reporters who asked him how long the Forza Italia leader might have to stay hospitalized. The reference is also to the hope expressed by Paolo Barelli, president of the Deputies of Fi, who expects to see him at the party convention on 5 and 6 May. Zangrillo did not answer a direct question, hiding behind a “Happy Easter. If I wanted to do politics, I had another job”.

The Knight’s fourth day in the cardio-thoraco-vascular intensive care unit is spent between therapies and routine examinations and interspersed with visits from relatives and close friends, who must follow a strict protocol to meet him, with the obligation to wear an overcoat, overshoes, mask and hair cap. The first to visit the Forza Italia leader in the morning was his brother Paolo Berlusconi. Then, during the day, his children Luigi (“He’s better, thanks”, he said as he left the hospital), Marina and Pier Silvio arrived to Gianni Letta, former undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and a loyalist of the Cav, and to the president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri.

“We talked and I found him better than I thought – said Letta – We can wish him an Easter wish because the road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken”. Letta stayed in the hospital for about an hour and when asked how Berlusconi is doing, he replied: “He said it very well: ‘it’s tough, but I won’t give up, I’ll make it this time too’. You know him, every time he has set himself a goal he has achieved it, and I think he is on that path ”. Will the Cav return to the field? “Absolutely, you know him,” he replied.

The comrade Marta Fascina always remains close to Berlusconi.