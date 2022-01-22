According to Adnkronos, Silvio Berlusconi has been undergoing medical checks at the San Raffaele in Milan for a few days, where he would have arrived on Thursday. There would therefore also be health reasons behind the choice not to return to Rome in these crucial phases of the negotiations for the new Head of State and behind his absence today at the top of the center-right. The Cav, in fact, has entrusted its position to a written note, read by Senator Licia Ronzulli connected via zoom with the other leaders of the coalition.

