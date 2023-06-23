Electoral political polls today June 23, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Berlusconi effect in the consensus with Forza Italia which is the party that is growing the most: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls, the result of Supermedia Agi/Youtrend.

According to the survey, which is based on the average of polls carried out in recent weeks, Fdi, which remains in first place, dropped by 0.3 percent and settled at 28.8%.

The Democratic Party also falls by 0.2%, now at 20.4%, while the 5 Star Movement loses almost half a percentage point (-0.4%) to 15.5%.

Forza Italia, as mentioned, is the party that grows the most, gaining almost two percentage points (1.8%). Thus, the Azzurri bypass the League and reach 8.8 percent.

The Carroccio fell by 0.3 percent to 8.6%, as did Azione which is now credited with 3.5 percent. Among the other minor parties, the Greens/Italian Left rose by 0.2 per cent, thus reaching 3.2%, while Italia Viva fell below the threshold of 3% settling at 2.7 per cent (-0.3 %).

The supermedia of lists

FDI 28.8 (-0.3)

PD 20.4 (-0.2)

M5S 15.5 (-0.4)

Forza Italia 8.8 (+1.8)

Alloy 8.6 (-0.3)

Stock 3.5 (-0.3)

Greens/Left 3.2 (+0.2)

Italia Viva 2.7 (-0.3)

+Europe 2.3 (=)

Italexit 1.9 (-0.3)

Popular Union 1.4 (=)

We Moderates 1.0 (-0.1)

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.