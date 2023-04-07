Berlusconi, Cerchione: “After 65, no marrow transplant”

Silvio Berlusconi he is still in intensive care. The leader of Come on Italy seems to respond well to chemotherapybut his health situation remains serious. To better explain the pathology from which the Knight suffers, a hematologist: “The term leukemia derives from “white blood”, to indicate the excess of white blood cells that is found in these pathologies, including – says Claudio Wheel rim to Republic – let’s differentiate acute forms, with a sudden and devastating onset, and chronic forms, with a very often more indolent and subtle course. Between chronic leukemias there is the myelomonocytic chronic, a rare tumour of blood, non-hereditary, which affects bone marrow stem cells and usually occurs between the ages of 50 and 70. Up to 65 years of age is curable with allogeneic transplant, from donorOf bone marrow”.

“Of course – Cerchione continues to Repubblica – in the case of the president Berlusconi this transplant it is unthinkable by age and comorbidity. On the one hand there is an excessive proliferation of some blood cells, on the other hand their abnormal maturation. The subject may manifest a increase of the White blood cells in a more or less serious way, and in particular an increase in monocytes, which are always a subpopulation of white blood cells. If this illness Yes sharpensthe prognosis is poor. There are demethylating drugs that help contain this proliferation of white blood cells, or leukocytosis. The cure in the chronic patient who does not have other serious pathologies, can be imagined on the long periodwithout the need for hospitalization. But of course these therapies have side effects“.

