Berlusconi’s funeral, Delpini and Silvio’s story that convinces everyone

Of Silvio’s funeral Berlusconi yesterday, you will remember, in addition to the crowd that filled the square Cathedral and to all the great personalities present at the ceremony, from heads of state to big names in finance and the world of entertainment and sport, also of the homily of the Archbishop of Milan Monsignor Mario Dolphins. She has blown everyone away for hers apparent simplicity. Apparent because reading between the lines there is instead Knight’s whole life which at this moment, after the successes and popularity, is like the others just “a man and now meets God”.

Surprisingly, the bishop does not quote the Scriptures and does not even go over the life, or memories and anecdotes of the person, as is almost always done at funerals. Instead, he quotes the politician that has supporters And naysayers“. Talk about the businessman who “has to do business”, “look at the numbers and not at the criteriaFinally, Delpini talks about the “character” who “is always on stage. He has admirers and detractors. He has those who applaud him and those who hate him.”

