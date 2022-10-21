Home page politics

Silvio Berlusconi’s provocative statements about the war in Ukraine have sparked another argument. He defends his “old friend” Putin.

Rome – Italy’s former prime minister causes explosive statements with daring statements: Silvio Berlusconi has, according to information from Guardians claims Volodymyr ZelenskyyPresident of Ukraine, provoked Russia’s attack on his country. The politician has thus sparked a political dispute and may have endangered the stability of the new Italian government just a few days before it is due to take office.

In one from the agency la press published voice recording can also be heard as Berlusconi his “old friend” Wladimir Putin defended. “The Donbass republics finally sent a delegation to Moscow and said to Putin: ‘Please defend us’,” said the politician of the EPP-affiliated Forza Italia party.

Berlusconi blames Ukraine for war: Putin was allegedly “under great pressure”

“Putin was opposed to any initiative, but he was under a lot of pressure from the Russian people, so he invented this particular operation: the plan was for his troops to invade Ukraine, overthrow Zelenskyy and replace him with a government headed by a Ukrainian minority, made up of honest, reasonable people,” Berlusconi said, according to the report.

Russia was confronted with a situation that Putin could not have foreseen. “There are no real leaders in the West,” Berlusconi continued. “I can make you smile, the only true leader is me.” Berlusconi also said that Russia’s president gave him 20 bottles of vodka for his 86th birthday.

Still pretty best friends? Vladimir Putin (left) and Silvio Berlusconi in 2019. © Alexei Druzhinin/Imago

Italy: Berlusconi’s comments on Putin raise suspicions about right-wing government

Italy’s former prime minister’s comments sparked a row in the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, which is due to be sworn into government next week. Italy had promised Ukraine support. Berlusconi’s statements contradict these plans.

“Italy has to be a trustworthy country and that means we have an obligation to keep condemning Russia and supporting Ukraine,” said Enrico Letta, leader of the Democratic Party. “That’s why I find Berlusconi’s statements extremely concerning and have said that they represent a serious breach of our country’s trustworthiness.”

Selenskyj consultant praises Meloni

“While Signor Berlusconi is under the influence of Russian vodka in the company of ‘Putin’s five friends’ in Europe, Giorgia Meloni shows what true principles and an understanding of global challenges are,” tweeted Zelenskyi’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. The President, meanwhile, received a tempting offer. (mse)