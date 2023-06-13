The state funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister who died yesterday at the age of 86, will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 14 June 2023, at 3 pm in the Milan Cathedral. In recent days, the founder of Mediaset had been hospitalized again in San Raffaele: he had been suffering from chronic leukemia for some time. Then during the night an “acute event” led to a rapid deterioration in Berlusconi’s health conditions, until his death which occurred around 9.30 yesterday morning.

For reasons of public order, there will be no burial chamber open to the public in the Mediaset studios, as initially assumed. The body of the Forza Italia leader is in Villa San Martino, his residence in Arcore, where many people have gathered to pay their last respects to Berlusconi. Tomorrow the state funeral, which will also be attended by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, and which will be presided over by Monsignor Mario Delpini, archbishop of Milan.

The death of Silvio Berlusconi. Live images from Arcore: live video https://t.co/lH20WA79Er — Local Team (@localteamtv) June 13, 2023

The news of Berlusconi’s death immediately went around the world. “He was a brave fighter, one of the most influential men in Italy”, commented the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video. “Silvio dear person and true friend”, the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dozens of bouquets of flowers, cards and dedications fill the lawn that runs alongside Villa San Martino, as well as numerous scarves from Milan and Monza. Above all stands out the long banner that stands out on a hedge with the words ‘Thank you forever president’. ‘Unique and inimitable President’, ‘bon voyage Silvio’, the messages of affection that can be read on the notes lying on the grass next to candles and small lights.