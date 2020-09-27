Silvio Berlusconi, 83, has a new partner. After last March he put an end to his relationship with Francesca Pascale, 35, with whom he had been dating for nine years, he began a relationship with Marta Fascina, a deputy born in 1990. Until now, only photos of the two leaving the same luxury hotel in Switzerland last March, shortly before he made their breakup official, but they had not been seen in public together again. Italian magazine Chi has published this week the first photo of the couple in Italy. In the image, the two are shown holding hands strolling through the jetty area around Villa Certosa, the tycoon’s luxurious holiday mansion in Sardinia. The paparazzi snapped the photo as the two headed to visit the new yacht of billionaire businessman and banker Ennio Doris, a close friend of Berlusconi.

According to local media, Fascina is spending the holidays on the island with the former Cavaliere and some of his children, including Luigi, the little one, who is preparing his wedding for the next few months.

Few details are known of Marta Fascina. She has been a deputy for Berlusconi’s party, Forza Italia, since 2018 and is 30 years old. She has also passed through the press office of the AC Milan football team, when it was owned by the tycoon and of which she continues to be a fan. He has also written several articles in defense of the former Cavaliere, who has dominated Italian politics for two decades and has led to numerous sexual and judicial scandals. She has defined it on occasion as the “only possible lifeboat” for the country.

According to data from Open Parliament, a project that monitors the activity of parliamentarians, Fascina has only been present in less than half – 42% – of the votes that have been carried out in the Chamber of Deputies, compared to an average of 74% for the rest of the representatives. According to the same sources, 55% of the occasions have not attended the voting sessions, while the average number of absences among the deputies is 16%.

The publication of the image of the businessman and three-time Prime Minister of Italy with his new partner comes just over a week after another magazine, Oggi, released several photographs of his ex-partner, Francesca Pascale kissing the singer Paola Turci aboard a yacht in the waters of the Italian Cilento. After the breakup, Berlusconi and Pascale, although they were never married, reached a millionaire separation agreement based on which he will give her a compensation of 20 million euros, plus an annual pension of one million, for her “maintenance.” The presenter and LGBTI activist, Vladimir Luxuria, a friend of Francesca, has said that the dissemination of the images has not made her feel bad at all. “I was not angry at all. After being betrayed by Silvio Berlusconi and leaving him for his latest conquest, Marta Fascina, Francesca suffered greatly. This new love of his has restored his serenity ”, he said.

Francesca Pascale, before beginning her relationship with Berlusconi nine years ago, was known to be a stalwart in the former Cavaliere’s political acts. She organized demonstrations and all kinds of events in support of Berlusconi and appeared often at rallies of her party, Forza Italia, wearing T-shirts with messages of support for the tycoon. In 2014 she began to participate in some events to claim LGBTI rights at the hands of the historic activist Alessandro Cecchi. “I’m not interested in party politics, I prefer to focus on the social world and the battles for rights,” she said on that occasion. Cecchi later said that Berlusconi himself asked him to support Pascale and help her guide a proposal for a bill on civil unions for homosexuals that could be accepted by the center-right party.