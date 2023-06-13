The United States offers its condolences on the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. This was stated today by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. “We certainly extend our condolences to the family and friends of the former prime minister and to the Italian government and people following his passing,” she said.

“Italy is a longtime friend and ally of the United States … and the former prime minister has worked closely with several US administrations to advance our bilateral relationship.”