“During the last four days, the responses to the therapies have made it possible to achieve a stable clinical picture, characterized by an optimal and convincing recovery of organ functions”. This is what we read in the latest bulletin on the conditions of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, who has been hospitalized for three weeks in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The new update is signed by Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of the former premier and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at San Raffaele, and Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology Units.

