“I understand state funerals for a former prime minister. But national mourning for a political leader” like Silvio Berlusconi “who was so deeply divisive, deliberately divisive, aggressively divisive, is not good.” These are the words with which Corrado Augias, on Di Martedì, comments on the decision to proclaim national mourning for Silvio Berlusconi, who died yesterday at the age of 86. “A part of the history of each of us is disappearing, there is no doubt. No leader that I can remember lasted 30 years and had such a profound effect on customs more than on politics”, he adds.