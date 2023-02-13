“Berlusconi is a VIP agitator who acts within the framework of Russian propaganda, bartering Italy’s reputation for his friendship with Putin”: the interview in which the leader of Forza Italia attacks Volodymyr Zelensky and accuses him of having triggered the war “by bombing the Donbass” bounces on Ukrainian news sites and reaches the Kiev authorities, who respond in kind. “His words are damaging to Italy,” he said in an interview with Repubblica Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president.

“Throw off the mask and say publicly that you are in favor of this genocide”, the accusation from Kiev, which deems Berlusconi incapable of understanding that “the so-called ‘republics of Donbass’ never existed” and that in the spring of 2014 “during the first phase of the Russian invasion, the occupiers have created a criminal enclave on the Ukrainian territory of Donbass, absolutely illegal”.

Furthermore, the words of the blue leader for Podolyak “repeat the key message of the Kremlin’s propaganda”, which is “do not interfere with us Russians while we kill the Ukrainians”. “Every person, including Berlusconi, who has the privilege of living in a free European country – continues the councilor – can obviously express their opinion, even support mass violence, war, Russian authoritarianism. And yet I think that the misanthropic view of him causes damage to Italy’s impeccable reputation”.

The words of Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, are more or less in the same vein: “In 2010 I worked at the Ukrainian embassy in Libya – he recalls – and the then president Berlusconi flew to meet Gaddafi. During an official ceremony in the presence of television cameras he kissed the hands of the Libyan dictator to demonstrate his loyalty. Today’s ridiculous accusations against Zelensky are an attempt to kiss Putin’s bloody hands and prove his loyalty to the Russian dictator.

Instead, the immediate response from Palazzo Chigi was appreciated: “Premier Meloni reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for Ukraine”.