Berlusconi against Giorgia Meloni: “I deserved a role in this government”

After a few weeks of apparent calm, Silvio Berlusconi returns to attack Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, stating that she deserves an institutional role in government.

Speaking at the event “Programmes, ideas and priorities of Forza Italia for Lombardy”, the leader of Forza Italia declared: “I have not taken on any institutional role in this government even if I deserved it”.

“Even given the fall I took on the second day of the electoral campaign” added the Knight, who then revealed: “The doctors told me that I am alive by a miracle and that perhaps it will pass. But when I’m sitting or standing I’m still the one who thinks not badly”.

Berlusconi then spoke of the Regionals in Lombardy by launching the race for Attilio Fontana who seeks reconfirmation: “We are grateful for the activity of these years. We have followed what you have done: always fielding experience and competence, a reserved and kind trait, and great capacity for work”.

“You will win and we will win” added Silvio Berlusconi addressing the current Lombard governor Attilio Fontana, supported by the entire centre-right.