MILAN. “Speaking to Zelensky, if I had been Prime Minister I would never have gone there.” Silvio Berlusconi breaks the electoral silence again after the vote for the Lombardy regional elections and does so to attack the Ukrainian president and, implicitly, also the premier Meloni, fresh from the European week of meetings with the leaders of the other EU countries. “We are witnessing the devastation of his country, the massacre of its soldiers and civilians – Berlusconi says again referring to Zelensky – It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened”, added the former Knight. “I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively.”

The blue leader, urged by the press, then specified: «To achieve peace, I would think that the American president should take Zelensky and tell him: ‘After the war, a Marshall plan is at your disposal to rebuild Ukraine. A Marshall Plan 6-7-8-9 trillion dollars, on one condition: that tomorrow he orders a ceasefire, also because starting tomorrow we will no longer give you dollars and weapons». Only such a thing “could convince this gentleman to reach a ceasefire,” he concluded.

Berlusconi also commented on the data on voter turnout: «I’m worried: I asked the voters in this section (in via Fratelli Ruffini, in Milan, ed) and they told me that they haven’t reached 20% yet. So I would like to remind all the citizens of Lombardy and Lazio that voting is not only a right, it is also and above all a power that gives citizens the possibility of choosing who they want to be governed by and therefore the possibility of deciding on their future. Anyone who doesn’t vote is not a good citizen. Anyone who doesn’t vote is not a good Italian».

Malpezzi (Pd): disturbing words, does Meloni agree?

The reply of the president of the senators of the Democratic Party, Simona Malpezzi, who tweets: «Does Giorgia Meloni agree with the disturbing words pronounced by Berlusconi on the war in Ukraine? Today he in fact officially sided with Putin’s Russia. With these government allies, the prime minister should not complain about how she is treated in the EU”.

Does Giorgia Meloni agree with Berlusconi’s disturbing words about the war in Ukraine? Today he has in fact officially sided with Putin’s Russia. With these government allies, the premier should not complain about how she is treated in the EU. — Simona Malpezzi (@SimonaMalpezzi) February 12, 2023

Palazzo Chigi: firm and convinced support for Ukraine

The Italian Government’s support for Ukraine is firm and convinced, as clearly foreseen in the program and as confirmed in all the parliamentary votes of the majority that supports the Executive. This is what we learn from sources in Palazzo Chigi.

Gelmini (Action): for Berlusconi the aggressor is Zelensky

“Berlusconi’s incredible statements about the Ukrainian president Zelensky – transformed into an ‘aggressor’ – would require an immediate distance from the Italian government”. Thus in a note Mariastella Gelmini, deputy secretary and spokesperson for Action. «Berlusconi – continues Gelmini – is in fact the leader of a party that supports the executive and appoints a deputy prime minister who is also foreign minister. I also wonder how long the silence of the European People’s Party will continue on what can no longer be defined as an ambiguity of Forza Italia, but – after today’s words – a clear support for Putin and the invasion of a sovereign country”.

Moscow: we don’t vote for Berlusconi but we wanted peace

«It’s not up to me to judge and vote for Berlusconi, these are things that concern Italians. I limit myself to the facts, and the facts say that for eight years, since 2014, Russia has insisted that the Minsk accords be applied for peace in Ukraine. But that was not what the West had in mind.” She told theHandle the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on Silvio Berlusconi’s statements about the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.