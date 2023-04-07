“Silvio Berlusconi is a lion, physically strong, we want to be optimistic”. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, speaking at Agorà on Rai 3, reassured the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized since 4 April in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to treat a lung infection resulting from a strong general weakening . In fact, the former Prime Minister has been suffering from chronic leukemia for some time. “I spoke to Professor Zangrillo a little while ago, he told me that Berlusconi rested well. The news is positive, he reacts to treatment, I hope he can recover as soon as possible ”, adds Tajani, who also recounts the telephone conversation he had yesterday with the former Prime Minister:“ he He had a strong, ringing voice. As usual he encouraged us all, during the Council of Ministers he called Meloni and Salvini, he is following what is happening, we are working seriously, the organizational activity of the party and the electoral campaign for the local administrations continue, we are all working and following the path of the disease with friendship and affection”.