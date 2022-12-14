Berlusconi defends himself after the sentence about the sluts to the Monza players

Silvio Berlusconi responds to criticism for the sentence pronounced in front of the Monza players (If you win against Juventus and Milan, I’ll let you get a bus full of sluts into the locker room).

In fact, the leader of Forza Italia wrote on his Twitter profile: “Frankly, I didn’t think, and no one could have imagined, that a simple joking and clearly paradoxical ‘locker room’ joke, which I addressed to my Monza players could arouse such comments as malicious as they are trivial and unrealistic. I pity these critics.”

“Maybe it’s just their absolute lack of humor that makes them so sad and also so gratuitously bad at attacking those they consider enemies” continues Silvio Berlusconi, who then concludes: “But we’re at Christmas. And then happy birthday to them too”.