Berlusconi-Putin, the peace summit scheduled and then cancelled

There war in Ukraine shows no signs of stopping and the situation is becoming more and more complicated even on the Russian front after the attempted coup Prighozin and the consequences on Kremlinwith the arrest of the general Surovikin, considered an accomplice of the head of Wagner. The diplomatic attempt by the Vatican that sent the cardinal fits into this difficult scenario Soups to deal with the leaders of Moscow. Complicated and perhaps late operation. At least according to what was revealed by the Unit.

The Dadin fact, he would have already attempted an approach with in the past Putin in June last year, through a friend of the Russian president, Silvio Berlusconi. The initiative was organized by Vatican, bypassing the Draghi government and Italian diplomacy. The background would have been revealed by an authoritative source present at that meeting.

Read also: “He chose Prighozin, they took him by the balls.” Russia arrests Surovikin

Subscribe to the newsletter

