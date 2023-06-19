Berlusconi funeral, Delpini’s homily (neither for nor against Silvio) shocked and amazed the crowd in the Duomo

I would say without wanting to overemphasize that the homily of Archbishop Delpiniarchbishop of Milan but not a cardinal, is a religious, cultural, theological event which surpasses in importance, in salience, that of the death of the person for whom it was pronounced exactly one week ago. It would not be a new event: who remembers the queens, princesses, grand dukes, high dignitaries at the feet of whose coffins Bossuet (16027-1704) delivered his orations? But we still read his funeral orations.

The homily, a small architectural jewel of oratory which acrobatically managed to never take on high tones, left the crowd present in the Cathedral, and also outside, bewildered and amazed. No one knew if it was for or against. And the long desuetude to this type of oratory has meant that almost no one thought that it could be neither for nor against, but rather addressed to those present, almost all believers, to say the least, very neglected, but in any case those who once would have been the faithfuls.

