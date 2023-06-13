The Berlusconi-Putin relationship and the shock reaction of the Ukrainian site to the death of the former prime minister

That Sivio Berlusconi considered Vladimir Putin a “true friend” there is no doubt. Just as there is no doubt that it was the same for Putin, as recalled by the Russian president himself immediately after the death of the former Italian prime minister. A report that has created some problems for the Meloni government in the recent past, above all for some declarations on the war in Ukraine. And that has led Berlusconi to become an enemy to some in Kiev.

Despite this, the photo of Berlusconi with the Cyrillic superscription “liquidated” makes an impression, appeared in the pages of Myrotvoretz, the site considered close to the services of Ukraine which updates a proscription list, in which the names and data of politicians, journalists and public figures from all over the world, considered enemies of Kiev, are made public, for the alleged support for Putin.

