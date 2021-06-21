Two of the three parties on the Italian right are planning to merge. Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, respective leaders of Forza Italia and the League, held a meeting on Sunday night at Villa San Martino, the mansion that the magnate has on the outskirts of Milan, in which they agreed to give life to a new political force that could be called the Republican Party as it was inspired by the principles of the historic American conservative formation. The union will not arrive until 2023, when the next general elections are scheduled, but until then the League and Forza Italia are committed to strengthening their collaboration and even having a common spokesperson for both parliamentary groups.

“It will not be a cold fusion or from above. It is about transforming into a unitary political movement what is already today the common sentiment of many center-right voters, “Berlusconi explained in a videoconference speech at an event of his party in Bergamo. Although he still does not leave home, the four-time prime minister appears to have recovered after spending the past few months in and out of the hospital after catching the coronavirus. «I am active and I intend to follow him. I will be with you soon, “he promised the Forza Italia militants.

The unifying initiative of Berlusconi and Salvini seems to be of little interest to Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, the political force inheriting post-fascism that has managed to outperform the other two conservative acronyms in the polls. The latest polls place the Democratic Party (center-left) in the lead in voting intention, with 20.8%, followed by the Brothers of Italy (20.5%) and the League (20.1%). Behind this triple virtual tie is the 5-Star Movement (14.2%) and Forza Italia (9.2%).