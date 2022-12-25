Berlusconi and Fascina, photos with their figurines: “What a beautiful gift we received. And you?”. Social media goes wild

The Christmas present received by Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina is discussed on social media. In a photo published on his channels, the leader of Forza Italia shows two puppets with their features together with the deputy, in front of the Christmas decorations. “What a nice Christmas present. And what did you receive under the tree?” wrote the Knight.

What a beautiful gift we have received.

And what did you find under the tree? pic.twitter.com/pLOp0cSl5n — Silvio Berlusconi (@berlusconi) December 25, 2022

An image that immediately unleashed the irony of the web: “Are you made of the same material?” asked one user, while another replied to the senator citing a recent slip of his. “I received a bus full of tr***”. “The puppets are more real than you two,” wrote another. “Silvio, you are much more beautiful, the puppet doesn’t give you credit”, one of the comments. “I have received the bills, thanks again”.