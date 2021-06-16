Berlusconi relaunches the single party and also calls Giorgia Meloni together. The Forza Italia leader dusts off his old workhorse, a container that combines the various symbols that make up the center-right coalition - excluding Coraggio Italia - and takes the British Labor Party or the American Republicans as a model. In short, the former premier goes beyond the federation of Matteo Salvini, a union that would instead seat only the souls who voted in support of Mario Draghi's government around a table. And the Northern League leader says no: "Nobody talks about single parties. It's one thing to federate, it's another thing to mix parties overnight. The Italians don't ask for political games but facts. I think no one is interested in founding new parties", he thunders.

Berlusconi's is a wide-ranging, complex and long-lasting project, which Antonio Tajani himself had spoken of as the great dream of the man from Arcore "to give life to a great force of the center-right, a great reformist liberal conservative party and guarantor, on the model of the US Republican party, in view of the policies of 2023 ". What's more, during a meeting via Zoom with the Azzurri MEPs, Berlusconi, in addition to supporting the need to start this path, also admitted that "there is a push inside Forza Italia" for this solution. the moderate wing that has always opposed alignment with the coalition parties too far to the right.The fear, especially of the ministers Mariastella Gelmini and Mara Carfagna, is to lose the pro-European and liberal spirit, part of Forza's DNA Italy and which looks to the European People's Party, certainly not to the sovereignists.

Doubts, uncertainties and opposition which were discussed in Arcore last Friday during a business lunch at Villa San Martino. With the two blue deputies also Renato Brunetta, Licia Ronzulli and Antonio Tajani. A face to face that Berlusconi exploited to make it clear what his position and his plans for the party are. A line that certainly does not intend to 'put to the vote' and that has already been drawn. The 'dissidents' are reported to have returned home with a bad taste in their mouth and with little chance of being able to overturn the proposed scheme. Certainly Berlusconi did not launch a 'take it or leave it', he preferred to shift the discussion on the opportunities to relaunch a slice of the coalition that is still decisive for the center-right which must, however, find an escape route to avoid being crushed by dualism between Lega and Fdi.La reading, however, could also be another.

Having placed the single party project on the table, with everyone inside - except the 'traitors' led by Giovanni Toti and Luigi Brugnaro, not surprisingly - could serve to shift attention from the federation launched by Salvini and restricted to the center-right of the government . Not to mention that organizing and building such a machine is not done overnight, with the complication of having to break down the resistance of Giorgia Meloni, who has always been against it. held at 14 and that will not see Berlusconi connected, but Meloni sitting at the table. The highlight remains that of choosing the candidates for the next administrative elections and the man who will have to challenge Beppe Sala in Milan is still missing. Salvini would like to close this week so it is possible that not even this meeting is decisive for closing the entire dossier. Probable that it will dissolve both in the knot of Bologna - where the eligible candidates are Andrea Cangini proposed by Fi or Fabio Battistini and Roberto Mugavero, sponsored by the League - and that of Calabria where the official status of Roberto Occhiuto, announced for Saturday, has been postponed.