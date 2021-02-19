Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Before the upcoming confrontation between the poles of Milan, Inter and Milan, scheduled for next Sunday, the famous Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister, was keen to give the Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, nicknamed “the Sultan,” advice regarding his football future.

In an interview with Sky Sports, on the occasion of this fiery confrontation, he said: “Hey, Ibra,” you have to end your football career in the best possible way, and I advise you to have that in your current club, Milan.

Some rumors had stated that Berlusconi, who owns Monza Club, a “second degree”, wants to include Zlatan in this team when he ascends to the “Calcio” next season, and that is why the famous businessman made a statement to deny these rumors, even if the man – he said Goal Global – He does not mind bringing top stars like Balotelli, Boateng and Ibra to his Monza team, for their ability to attract new fans to the team.

Berlusconi admitted in his speech, saying: During the last three months, I watched some Inter matches, and found me without knowing how to support this team as a citizen of Milan. Yes, I love Inter, and I hope for good results, but in this “derby” between the “Nerazzurri” And “the Rossoneri”, I will only encourage Milan, who owned me for years and was its president.

It is noteworthy that the Milan administration does not mind extending the contract of the “Sultan” if he is physically capable of giving, and if he continues his current success. Also, and this is what is important, if his young family agrees to continue it in Italy.

The club management explained that Zlatan is an exception to the rules in place regarding the issue of contract renewal, as his passion, desire and will that made him play until the threshold of forty, makes him outside all the rules.

Inter leads the Italian league, currently with 50 points, one point ahead of Milan (49 points).