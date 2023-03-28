Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since Monday 27 March at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The 86-year-old Forza Italia leader allegedly suffered from pain on Monday, but he entered the Lombard hospital on his own and should already be discharged on Wednesday morning.

In recent months he has been hospitalized several times in the Milanese hospital. Last time he faced a urinary tract infection. Only on Monday did the former prime minister recall and celebrate his first victory in the elections, which took place 29 years ago.