Berlusconi acquitted by Ruby Ter

«I was finally acquitted after more than eleven years of suffering, mud and incalculable political damage, because I had the good fortune to be tried by magistrates who knew how to remain independent, impartial and fair in the face of the unfounded accusations that had been leveled at me ».

So yesterday Silvio Berlusconi he commented the acquittal in Ruby Ter with a note written in his own hand.

The good news arrived in Arcore brought by the gods of serenity at lunchtime, a little earlier than it was actually expected.

Since then, Berlusconi has not even been able to sit down at the table due to the uninterrupted ringing of the telephones of those who wanted to congratulate him.

The day before Giorgia Meloni had withdrawn the government’s civil action. An act that was slow in coming and which was a further source of tension, after the anti-Zelensky outburst a few days earlier.

“What I had to go through, only I know what a massacre like this means, only me”. So Berlusconi let off steam with his parents walking in the large park, dressed in a coat and with a hat against the still biting cold, especially for a man who is 86 years old.

The Tarantini trial on the Escorts still remains but after this sentence in Arcore everyone is optimistic.

His note was rightly restrained, moderate, leaving the outlet more to his two daughters, Marina and Barbara.

Berlusconi – we said – has in any case maintained a line of sobriety, he did not want to push his hand also because, as mentioned, there is still an ongoing process.

The initiatives already started remain, such as that of the separation of the careers of magistrates, which however he leaves to his party and which he does not talk about.

Now the question remains open Ukraine. And it is not without a certain satisfaction that some journalists have accepted the sentence, not because they had suddenly become pro-Berlusconi but because they reason more articulately.

Meloni’s move to withdraw the government from the civil side in the trial was seen as an attempt to stem Berlusconi’s statements against Zelensky that have somewhat unsettled Kiev, Washington and Brussels.

