Will Berlusconi, check the hypothesis of nullity

Silvio Berlusconi’s will signed in Arcore on 19 January 2022 in a sort of letter to his children could be null and void in which, however, the last born is not mentioned Louis, and to whom he asks to subtract the inheritance from the mountain 100 million for Marta Fascina, 100 million for her brother Paolo and 30 million for Marcello Dell’Utri. According to legal experts and notaries consulted by open and from Republic the request to the four children Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara and Eleonora to donate those 230 million from the inheritance bank to the three chosen ones is in part in contrast with the article 549 of the civil code on the rights reserved to the heirs.



The will of Silvio Berlusconi

Testament Berlusconi, the cryptic sentence: “If I don’t come back”

But not only. According to the experts themselves, the will is null in itself because it is linked in its premises to a condition that has not actually occurred. The Indeed, on 19 January 2022 Berlusconi wrote: “I’m going to San Raffaele. Self should I not return, please take note of the following…”. Berlusconi was then hospitalized in San Raffaele, but was resigned on January 31, 2022 when he returned home and resumed his normal life over time. The premise, the “if I don’t come back” then did not occur, and therefore the imagined consequences for his “non-return” would be null and void.

Moreover, Berlusconi’s third will did not have an imperative character but only one exhortative: “From your inheritance of all my possessions you should reserve these donations for…”, it was written. “You should”, not “should”: an invitation to do so, not a precise condition.

