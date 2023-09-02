admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/02/2023 – 5:18 am

Originally a symbol of the military victories of the German Empire, the monument was relocated by the Nazis, threatened with demolition and became a movie set. Today it is one of the best known places in Berlin. Golden, shiny and looking down on the German capital. There is the goddess Victoria, enthroned at the top of the Siegessäule (Victory Column), the monument that the German Kaiser (Emperor) Wilhelm 1 inaugurated on September 2, 1873, after eight years of construction.

The Prussian court architect Heinrich Strack was responsible for the planning and construction of the column. The golden figure of Victoria with a laurel wreath and a Prussian eagle on her helmet was created by sculptor Friedrich Drake.

After the wars against Denmark (1864), Austria (1866) and France (1870), which were referred to as the “wars of unification”, the Prussian King Wilhelm 1st was proclaimed Kaiser in 1871 at the Palace of Versailles. In these wars, Prussia, the most powerful and populous German state, managed to unite virtually all German-speaking kingdoms, principalities and territories into a new empire, which would be the predecessor of modern Germany.

change of place

William had originally commissioned the Victory Column after the Prussian victory over Denmark in 1864, but as time passed, Prussia and its allies accumulated more victories, changing the character of the work. In 1873, the inauguration coincided with the third anniversary of the French surrender – the day of Sedan, in reference to the decisive battle of the Franco-Prussian war.

At that time, the Victory Column stood in a different location, about a mile from its current location on Königsplatz, now Republic Square.

Originally, the column was built in front of the Raczynski Palace, also designed by architect Heinrich Strack. The palace was eventually demolished in the 1880s. In its place was built the new Reichstag building, completed in 1894, which now houses the German Parliament.

For more than six decades the column remained in this location. But in the 1930s, during the Nazi regime, architect Albert Speer, a protégé of dictator Adolf Hitler, decided to move the column as part of his plans to transform Berlin into “Germania, the Capital of the World”.

So in 1939 the column was moved to its current location on the Großer Stern (Big Star) square in the Tiergarten, the central point of a crossroads of road axes. To increase its visual impact, the column was enlarged from almost 60 meters to 67 meters in height.

In its final form, the column displays gold-plated cannons from the spoils of war, reliefs that symbolize the military achievements of the German Empire, in addition to the sculpture of the goddess of victory. A spiral staircase leads to the top of the column, where visitors can admire the green landscapes of the Tiergarten.

Damage in World War II

The monument suffered damage during Allied bombings of Berlin during World War II and the subsequent Soviet conquest of the city. After the defeat of the Nazi regime, a group of soldiers even extended the Polish flag on the monument. The French, one of the occupying forces in the city, asked for the complete demolition of the column, but the Americans and British were against it. The Soviets abstained. The French, however, decided to remove several reliefs from the monument, which remained in Paris until the end of the 1980s, when they were finally returned by the then president François Mitterrand to the local authorities.

Berliners, with their characteristic humor, soon gave the monument a less martial nickname, calling the goddess of Victory at the top of the column “Goldelse”, or “Golden Else”. The monument is particularly popular with tourists visiting the German capital.

The platform, 51 meters high, offers an impressive panoramic view of the city. Along Rua do 17 de Junho, one of the roads that leads to the column, it is possible to see the Brandenburg Gate, in which there is also an image of a goddess of Victory, driving a Quadriga (cart with four horses), facing the east. The “Goldelse”, on the other hand, faces west.

Iconic movie scene

In 1987, director Wim Wenders used the Column of Victory as the setting for one of the most striking sequences in the film Wings of Desire. In it, an angel played by Bruno Ganz stands at the top of the column contemplating the still divided city – and nurturing the idea of ​​becoming mortal.

In 1993, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Wenders used the column again as a setting for the film Far Far, So Close!, a sequel to Wings of Desire.

Since the mid-1990s, the “Goldelse” has also been at the center of the Love Parade, which takes place at the foot of the Victory Column. In 2008, Barack Obama also gathered thousands of people there for a speech when he still dreamed of becoming president of the USA.