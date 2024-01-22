bErlin's Senator for Culture Joe Chialo is withdrawing the controversial anti-Semitism clause for the time being; He announced this on Monday afternoon in the Culture Committee of the Berlin House of Representatives: “Due to legal concerns that the anti-discrimination clause is not legally secure in this form, it will no longer be used in grant notices from now on,” the senator's statement says.

Chialo announced the clause at the end of December last year: Every cultural institution that applied for money from the Senate was required to sign a declaration that they were committed to “committing themselves to a diverse society and against any discrimination and exclusion , as well as against any form of anti-Semitism in accordance with the anti-Semitism definition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and its extension by the Federal Government.

Four thousand artists and cultural workers then signed a petition in which they resisted being suspected of anti-Semitism from the outset. But it wasn't this protest, says Chialo's spokeswoman Hannah Dannel; Rather, it was the legal vulnerability that led to the decision. It may well be that the clause will just be revised and made legally watertight.