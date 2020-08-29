B.is well into 2020, the economic success reports of the state of Berlin seemed to persist: German growth champion, start-up metropolis, job boom, catching up in economic performance.

But now there are increasing signs that the German capital is reaching its economic limits. Some economists see the Berlin model at a crossroads, and it is by no means certain in which direction it is going.

The latest data suggest that the success story of the capitals was at least severely slowed by the Corona recession. The latest trend in the number of inhabitants does not at all fit in with a young, dynamic metropolis, as the Berlin Senate likes to present the city.

Berlin is shrinking for the first time since 2003

As the State Statistical Office has now announced, the population did not grow any further in the first half of the year, but decreased. According to the population register, 3,762,456 people with their main residence in Berlin were recorded as of June 30, 2020.

The decline in December 2019 was only 7,039 people, but 2020 is the first year since the leaden 2003 in which the capital’s population is shrinking.

Especially in the decade after the financial crisis, Berlin was an attractive destination for people from Germany and all over the world. In the best of 2016, the population swelled by more than 60,000 people. The largest German city has apparently lost this attractiveness – at least temporarily.

The lack of immigration reveals that the supposedly young Berlin is confronted with demographic problems similar to many regions of the Federal Republic. The population is aging and shrinking, albeit unevenly.

“The development in the first half of 2020 was characterized by a loss of residents with German citizenship (minus 8,114) and a very small increase in foreigners compared to previous years (plus 1,075),” write the Berlin statisticians in a report the current situation.

Without migration, 300,000 fewer people would live in Berlin today than in the early 1990s due to natural fluctuation. The proportion of foreign residents has almost doubled since 1993.

The statisticians attribute the lower influx of people from abroad to the corona-related restrictions. The “efforts to improve the population register” also played a role. This data adjustment started in 2019. As the statisticians explain, the number of Germans living in Berlin fell last year, by 7,526.

In that year, however, almost 29,000 people with foreign passports came to the Spree, which resulted in an increase of more than 21,000 people. “The immigration to Berlin in 2019 was largely due to people from abroad.”

However, the new direction of development feeds doubts that Berlin is as attractive as the ruling red-red-green coalition in the Red City Hall would like. “The party is over”, judges the economist and Berlin expert Daniel Stelter.

In his view, a good part of immigration did not necessarily go to the productive areas of the economy. Much of the growth was based on government spending and the boom in simple services, for example in the hospitality industry.

The real estate boom with ever increasing prices also contributed to the economic caviar mood in the capital. But since the rising rents are overloading many Berlin households, the boom carried the seeds of failure. According to all statistics, wages and salaries are still below average.

Last year’s net migration was the lowest in eight years. The majority of immigrants came from abroad in 2019. It was the year in which the economy in Berlin expanded by three percent and thus stronger than in any other federal state.

However, it should be considered: In the peak economic year of 2019, Berlin lost 11,600 people due to emigration to the surrounding area, which was another 1,800 more than in the previous year. The majority of the emigrants had German citizenship.

“Above all, people from Pankow, Lichtenberg and Treptow-Köpenick turned their backs on the capital to settle in the surrounding area.” More than a million people now live there.

“The surrounding area is part of a metropolis. But that requires sensible regional and economic planning ”, judges the economist Karl-Heinz Paqué, who has dealt intensively with structural policy and regional development and was Finance Minister in Saxony-Anhalt from 2002 to 2006.

In terms of a networked metropolitan region, a future-oriented infrastructure should connect Berlin and the surrounding area. “For example, a new joint ring around Berlin could be created that makes commuting easier and not difficult. Unfortunately, nothing of that can be seen, ”says Paqué.

The decline in population would not in itself be a sign of alarm. But other traffic lights also turned red in 2020.

There are often complaints about high rents and real estate prices, the infrastructure often does not seem to be able to cope with the growth of the metropolis, and then there are the difficulties that large international companies have with the refusal of the city-state.

The “total failure” of the city government is economically more damaging than Corona, says Paqué. The Berlin Senate has completely missed the opportunities that the city has to offer.

One factor that has been Berlin’s strength in recent years is proving to be a weak point in the pandemic-related deurbanization. Of the last 2.1 million people in employment in the capital, almost 90 percent worked in the service sector, more than 800,000 in the public sector, in education and health care.

In stark contrast, just 115,000 earned their living in the manufacturing sector: the industrial share of employment is unprecedentedly low at just under six percent.

No other German regional authority shows such a dependency on the tertiary sector, and while the administration is little affected by the pandemic and the global economic upheavals that result from it, another important part of the crisis is feeling the full force of the crisis, tourism.

According to one calculation, tourism in the capital contributes almost seven percent to the total national income. Since there is a lull in the accommodation industry and with it in the cultural sector in the year of travel and contact restrictions, the paint is off: no federal state had to accept such a surge in unemployment in 2020 as the city-state.

“Berlin didn’t make the most of the good years and basked in a pseudo-boom based on tourism and a few start-ups,” criticizes Stelter. He declares the state government’s economic policy to be headless and short-sighted. “The Senate has done everything to prevent settlements like Google or Amazon with their multi-million dollar investments.”

At the same time, the opportunity to lay the foundations for independent growth in the future was wasted. After all, the red-red-green housing policy with a lot of regulation and little construction activity has signaled that market-based solutions are not a priority in Germany’s capital.

Now the model sees itself in crisis. So shortly after a whole series of success reports, the Berlin bubble threatens to burst.