Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

They have been a couple since last fall. Now Berlin's mayor Wegner and education senator Günther-Wünsch have made their relationship public.

Berlin – Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner and Education Senator Katharina Günther-Wünsch (both CDU) are officially a couple. Wegner's lawyer Christian Schertz announced this on Friday German Press Agency (dpa) with. Accordingly, Wegner and Günther-Wünsch decided to enter into a relationship last fall.

The two politicians asked Schertz “to confirm this for reasons of transparency in order to ensure clarity for everyone involved in the professional cooperation.” Schertz also emphasized that Berlin's governing mayor and the education senator would “strictly separate private and professional matters”.

Kai Wegner and Katharina Günther-Wünsch © imago-images

A few days ago they initially had BZ and the Picture reports about a possible love affair between Wegner and Günther-Wünsch. However, the two politicians had so far refrained from making an official statement about the suspicions. It was “a private issue,” the mayor said when asked why he had so far remained silent about the reports and speculation. “When it comes to a private topic, you also have to clarify one thing or another in advance.” There is “nothing more to say” about the matter.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner – parliamentary question about possible relationship

The issue was initially treated cautiously in the Berlin House of Representatives. Neither CDU MPs commented publicly, nor was the issue commented on from the ranks of the SPD, the Greens or the Left.

It was only when the independent MP Antonin Brousek (formerly AfD) asked a parliamentary question on Wednesday that the issue became the focus of attention. With the request, Brousek wanted to confirm or deny the alleged love affair between Wegner and Günther-Wünsch.

“Is the Governing Mayor of Berlin having a sexual relationship with another member of the Senate, i.e. a person whose professional position depends solely on him? Especially to the Senator for Education, Youth and Family? If so, since when?” Brousek asks, among other things, How n-tv reported.

Questions remain unanswered – is the relationship between two members of the Berlin Senate legally possible?

It is not yet clear whether the relationship between the two politicians could contradict official regulations or rules of conduct of the Berlin Senate. Information of the rbb according to There are no formal regulations that directly relate to this. However, other MPs see possible conflicts of interest arising from the relationship. “The fact that they are now creating transparency was long overdue, but it does not solve the question of conflicts of interest,” Green Party leader Bettina Jarasch told the daily newspaper on Friday World with a view to Wegner and Günther-Wünsch.

For example, the Governing Mayor of Berlin is responsible for appointing or dismissing senators. However, Wegner's lawyer Schertz confirmed in his statement that the two members of the Berlin Senate only entered into their relationship after Günther-Wünsch was appointed Senator for Education by Wegner in April last year.

It was only at the end of December that Wegner made his separation from his then partner public. Wegner has two children with her.