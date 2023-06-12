AIn view of the allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, Berlin’s Senator for the Interior has confirmed that there will be no after-show parties by the band in the country’s properties. “The allegations are so serious that I gave absolute priority to the protection and safety of women and stopped the rental contracts that would have been due for the after-show parties,” said Iris Spranger (SPD) on Monday in the Interior Committee of the House of Representatives. “In Berlin there will be no after-show parties by the band Rammstein in the properties for which I am responsible.”

Spranger said when asked: “The leases for the parties have not been decided, I stopped that. I cannot ban the concerts as such, it is not in my sovereignty.” She added that of course the presumption of innocence applies in the constitutional state, but the state also has the obligation to ward off dangers.

Spranger did not provide any more precise information on when exactly she intervened in planned contracts or how many inquiries there were at all. As early as June 7, she announced on Twitter that she did not want to allow parties.

According to information from the administration, the so-called properties are two areas near the Olympic Stadium, where the two sold-out concerts will take place in mid-July. Namely, areas on the grounds of the Olympic Park and Olympic Pool.

Several women had made allegations against Lindemann in the past few days. The women, some of whom appeared anonymously, described situations that they sometimes found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to some women, sexual acts are said to have occurred.







Already played four concerts in Munich

Lindemann had rejected allegations against him on Thursday. He is now having his interests represented by a lawyer, as the Berlin lawyers Simon Bergmann and Christian Schertz announced. “Serious allegations against our client were made by various women on social networks, especially on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube,” it said in a statement. “For example, it has been repeatedly claimed that women at Rammstein concerts were drugged with knockout drops or alcohol to enable our client to perform sexual acts on them. Without exception, these allegations are untrue.”

In the past week, Rammstein has already performed four times in the Munich Olympic Stadium. As the responsible district administration department announced after the concert started on Wednesday, the organizer had shown itself to be cooperative and enabled the authority to look at the backstage area, for example. An awareness team was also deployed. At the beginning of last week, it was also said from the band’s environment that Till Lindemann’s private parties had not taken place since the Rammstein concert in Vilnius at the end of May. With all the hype, nobody wants it anymore, “not even Till Lindemann”.