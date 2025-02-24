Joel Banks, the coach of the German Volleyball record champion Berlin Volleys, takes on a new task. From the summer, the 49-year-old Englishman becomes a national coach in the Netherlands. According to the Dutch Volleyball Association, Banks signed a two-year contract with an option for another two years. Banks came to the BR Volleys in 2023 and immediately became German champion and cup winner there. His contract with the Berliners expires at the end of the season.