Life is full of contradictions. Even small, even transitory. Nobody escapes it, not even public figures. And so, even a famous and respected politician like Enrico Berlinguer, at the head of a ‘heavy’ party like the Communist one, he had his own charms. His Harley-Davidson, in particular, it was symbolically a great paradox. He, theoretically inclined to that side of the Cortina that looked at the economic system of Moscow (even with all the distinctions, linked to its spirit of independence), riding the great and noisy American motorcycle, pompously liberal.

We talk about two wheels in the book “Our Berlinguer. Stories and images of an extraordinary life“, Published by Rizzoli and written by Fabrizio Rondolino. In the tome, the testimony of Renzo Trivelli (who was also Secretary of the Italian Communist Youth Federation) tells this specific cross-section of the life of the politician, which today many remember with nostalgia for his institutional stature: “We ate together in the canteen. Sometimes Enrico took out a packet of Sardinian pecorino and offered it to everyone. Often, after lunch, we would go down to the street to kick the ball four times: coats and jackets on the ground were the goalposts“. Trivelli then recalls, as reported by Corriere della Sera: “Buy a Harley Davidson that is too big for him; when he arrives in the offices of the Management, the companions of the surveillance help him to get off and on the vehicle. A few months later, stating security reasons, the party will prohibit him from using it“. Abandon it “it was a real regret», Recalls Trivelli.

There are no pictures of the biker Berlinguer, a sign of the different way, that one had in the past, of living the political daily life. Today it would be a public fact, on the Internet perhaps it would be a meme, and perhaps, primed by the social media manager on duty, Berlinguer could have used his own image to wink at the selfie stick, collecting a couple of votes from the two-wheeled community. However, no; come to think of it, he wouldn’t have done it. The style of yesterday cannot be compared to that of today.