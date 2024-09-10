“The idea is only Berlinguer’s and he won’t let anyone censor him”

“For Bianca Berlinguer Maria Rosaria Boccia is the new Fabrizio Corona. She only thinks about the ratings and she is not interested in anything else”. This is the key to understanding that Louis Bisignania profound connoisseur of the logic of the palaces of power and politics, gives rise to Affaritaliani.it to the participation this evening on Rete 4 of the former advisor to the former Minister of Cultural Heritage Gennaro Sangiuliano in ‘E’ Sempre Cartabianca’ on Rete 4.

But the prime minister Georgia Melonithey also say from Fratelli d’Italia confirming what was written in some newspapers this morning, is irritated by the space that Mediaset, therefore the children of Silvio Berlusconileave on their television to a woman who has embarrassed the government and the Prime Minister herself. According to Bisignani, “the idea is only Berlinguer’s who does not allow himself to be censored by anyone. If they had said no to her, a casino and the patch would have been worse than the hole.”

