The tickets are made of edible paper and are sprinkled with a few drops of hemp oil © Cavan Images / Imago

Berlin – The Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) is currently testing the social acceptance of the iconic plant with a marketing campaign on the topic of hemp: the transport company is offering its passengers the so-called “hemp ticket” for purchase in its own customer centers up to and including Friday . The day ticket for local public transport in the capital consists of edible paper and is said to have been sprinkled with a few drops of hemp oil. Passengers can eat the ticket after its validity has expired. The 24-hour tickets are valid for the respective day from midnight to midnight.

According to the BVG, the hemp oil used was obtained from the seeds of the cannabis plant. Unlike the flowers, this does not contain any intoxicating ingredients such as THC or CBD. The oil on the tickets is therefore “completely harmless to health” and “completely legal”, emphasizes the BVG. “In principle, hemp oil is just as harmless as sunflower, pumpkin seed or olive oil.”

Hemp oil is said to have a calming effect. However, this has not been scientifically proven. In an elaborately produced PR video, the company plays with common clichés about cannabis consumption. “The pre-Christmas period in Berlin is often anything but reflective,” it says. “Fortunately we found a good solution,” says an actor disguised as an older bus driver into the camera. “In other words, really good stuff.”

In a supposed chemistry laboratory, actors in lab coats handle cannabis plants and finally present the “hemp ticket”. However, the BVG does not want the advertising to be understood as a positioning in the debate about the legalization of cannabis. “We are against any kind of drug use – regardless of whether it is illegal or legal,” said the company. “But: We are in favor of a more open approach to completely harmless substances.” (dpa)