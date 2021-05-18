W.hat when the theaters are closed and an actress has lost her way on stage anyway? And naturally feeling terribly lonely alone in front of the empty hall? Nowadays it can be wired, if the production budget allows it, and simply gets its audience in via “live switch”. This is the simple method that the British-German artist collective Gob Squad used to develop their performance “Show Me A Good Time”. The idea is not bad. But it is far too poor for twelve hours of performance. Because it quickly becomes apparent that this type of distance theater is formally and aesthetically torture – the sound quality is poor, the images are arbitrary, the increasingly self-referential improvisations are dull. Unfortunately, the group has nothing to say in terms of content and, despite routine irony and calculating understatements, cannot hide this.

With their digital experimental set-up – all eight participants have a camera – they want to extinguish space and time in a cocky manner, but they only succeed insofar as the superficial presentations appear long and longer. The online premiere of “Show Me A Good Time”, created entirely under pandemic conditions, took place last summer in the Berlin theater “Hebbel am Ufer” (HAU). There were then a few follow-up performances in front of an audience in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Stuttgart. The play was now performed without an audience as part of the Theatertreffen, to which Gob Squad has been invited for the second time, in the Haus der Berliner Festspiele (which apparently had raised its elbows against the small HAU) and streamed live on the Internet. The structure and the plot of the performance have remained the same, the text contributions on the stage and the transmissions from the mobile outposts have been completely changed.

Mountains of foam caressing

“Show Me A Good Time” consists of spontaneous narrative fragments and everyday considerations, of banal help in life (“Laughter is healthy”), kitschy childhood memories and gloomy truisms, which are served up with a constant grin with a mixture of pathos and laconism, amateurism and cleverness. On the stage, the solo presenters take turns in changing costumes and kill time chatting steamy, for example when Tatiana Saphir lolls on the floor in a polar bear costume and strokes the white fur, while Sarah Thom caresses the thick piles of foam in her bathtub at home.

Sharon Stone is connected from England and also goes swimming with her little daughter. They all like cleaning anyway: Sean Patten the windshield of his car, Simon Will an S-Bahn car, Berit Stumpf a bronze crocodile at a fountain on Breitscheidplatz. Bastian Trost first struts around naked on the stage and later gives a lecture on the history of the house, whereby “Volksbühne” and “Freie Volksbühne” cheerfully get mixed up. Otherwise, Gob Squad take their online audience uninspired on a rather touristy city tour: Schönefeld Airport, Humboldt Forum, Alexanderplatz, Oberbaumbrücke, a gay bar. Only Laura Tonke, who slipped into her mother’s house, shines with humor and quick-wittedness, knows her way around Berlin and – as a guest of the production – not only spreads quickly googled bells and whistles.

The screen is quartered at certain intervals for synchronous actions: The actors then laugh together, enjoy themselves in senseless posing or go to sleep where they are. That’s all well and good and be granted to them, but why should anyone care about this infantile soap? This is exactly the question with which total strangers are addressed on the street every hour on the hour. They have to watch an interlude for two minutes that takes place live on stage especially for them, where someone tries to sing or dance and is proud not to “play a role”, but rather “to” him or her be”. The random guests who are mostly far from the theater and who do not even know what they are asked to do are portrayed like idiots. What is presented to them – and us – with these amateur numbers is embarrassing to depressing, and everyone is happy when it is finally over. The group with their cheeky Avanti-Dilettanti-scam has been around for almost thirty years (FAZ of March 25th), they are veterans of the post-dramatic theater that once wanted to turn the stage world off its hinges. But nothing is as obsolete as the meter riot from the day before yesterday.