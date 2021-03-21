D.he perseverance of the audience is enormous. The Berliner Philharmoniker are greeted with loud cheers as they appear on the podium at the beginning of the evening. There is a standing ovation as soon as the last chord of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony has faded away. When the musicians leave the podium, hardly any visitor leaves the hall. Kirill Petrenko returns to the stage and is reluctant to be released. It is celebrating a top orchestra that has performed in front of people in person for the first time since October. The vote is as decisive as the applause: it should stay that way if possible.

The evening was sold out within three minutes, says Andrea Zietzschmann, the director of the Philharmonic when she stepped on stage before the concert. Thousands of tickets were sold in a flash. The hunger for culture is huge, and the fact that it can be alleviated here for a short time allows the Berlin Senator for Culture, Klaus Lederer, who has so far not attracted attention for his courage, to be celebrated when he stands next to Zietzschmann on the podium. He speaks of “daring”, but you don’t really know how big you should really take it. A freshly tested audience comes together protected with FFP2 masks in one of the best-ventilated halls in the city, the air exchange of which was found to be so powerful that the company doctor and occupational accident insurance even allowed the musicians to move up to one meter (the wind instruments one and a half meters) apart.

Like the reunion of two old acquaintances

The event hardly appears to be so extraordinarily daring, even against the background of an oncoming third corona wave. More like an overdue recognition of a status quo, as it has emerged from studies. So one celebrates the will and the organizational achievement of this pilot project, in which seven cultural institutions of the city take part. Among other things, the Berliner Ensemble, where the prelude took place the evening before with a performance of Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre’s autobiography “Panikherz”, arranged by Oliver Reese. In addition to a ticket, the visitor needs a negative corona test, not older than twelve hours. The test is included in the price and can be carried out at cooperating test centers. Or, as at the concert of the Philharmonic, right at the venue itself.

The fact that the concert started punctually despite the complex admission procedure – showing your ticket, ID card and test result – can be seen as a first, not self-evident success; that everyone in the audience had their noses poked in the throat in order to be able to hear Rachmaninov later, as further proof of a basic need.

This does not seem to be less pronounced with the Philharmonic. When they answered the cheers of the audience at the beginning with happy greetings, one was reminded of the reunion of two old acquaintances. As touching as this moment is, it has little effect on the concert itself. On this evening, too, when Kirill Petrenko seems particularly happy to rush to the podium, the chief conductor does not allow himself to be led into a pathos that would lie outside of what the music demands. The “Romeo and Juliet” overture by Peter Tchaikovsky begins surprisingly soberly in the shaded woodwind chorale. As is one of his trademarks, Petrenko pays attention to linearity and stringency in the rendering. There are no dead spots where it would be unclear in which direction a sound would move on. And yet there is surprising reluctance, which reminds us that even a top orchestra like the Berlin Philharmonic needs practice and concert practice in front of an audience present in the hall.

Not all the cogs interlock on this evening as we know it from this orchestra. Perhaps most conspicuous in the first movement of Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony, where time and again the hierarchy of the voices gets mixed up and the pieces of the puzzle of the musical structure do not always fit together: here an entry that begins unclearly, there a passage that frays towards the end. This also has to do with Petrenko, who, in search of a light, floating Rachmaninoff tone, loosens the reins that he otherwise likes to hold on to. One of the most exhilarating things of the evening is how the orchestra comes together in the great Adagio. The tone becomes more intense and clearer, the complexity of the voice structure emerges and with it a depth that Rachmaninoff likes to deny. In the final movement, with its tendency towards Wagnerian high spirits as well as lavish Mediterranean melodies, the circle to the southern subject of the “Romeo and Juliet” overture closes. This is where the pathos of the music meets the emotionality of this extraordinary event.

Five more evenings are planned for this pilot project until Easter Sunday at various venues. Then the evaluation follows. The audience’s vote, however, is clear.