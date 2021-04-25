D.hat doesn’t have to stay that way, but this first survey made people sit up and take notice: If the Bundestag election were already there, determined the Forsa polling institute after the widely applauded candidate choice of party chairman Annalena Baerbock, then the Greens would be way ahead with 28 percent of the vote and could win Choose coalition partners almost freely.

Ralph Bollmann Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of economics and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

A coalition with the CDU would come to 49, a “traffic light” with the SPD and FDP to 53 – and a red-red-green alliance to 48 percent, which would easily be enough for a Bundestag majority because of the many votes for other parties. In Baden-Württemberg, state chief Winfried Kretschmann decided in favor of blacks despite the traffic light alternative, in the federal government the pressure of the base for a left alliance could become very strong: an argument on which the union in turn relies heavily in the early election campaign due to the lack of its own program.

Many a glance these days are therefore directed towards the supposedly deterrent example of Berlin, the city-state that has been ruled by a red-red-green alliance for almost five years – more badly than right, as you know what’s going on in the city Ever since socialism and the West Berlin Frontstadt myth put the basic arithmetic operations inoperative, it has been a cross-party tradition in an even more drastic way than it is today.

The Senate experienced its most recent debacle, as the state government is called here in a historical reference to the Hanseatic cities, when the Federal Constitutional Court tipped the Berlin rent brake a week and a half ago, not even for content, but, as so often in Berlin, for technical reasons. Numerous tenants are now the pinched, would have to repay considerable sums of money to the apartment owners.



Image: FAS





The failure, however, demonstrated once again that red-red-green politics in the Berlin style is hardly a nightmare, at least not in the sense of an attack on capitalism. The dynamism of the city has so far been hardly impressed by the color changes in the Senate. Since around 2005, the number of inhabitants, economic power and tax revenues rose almost unstoppably until the corona pandemic, unemployment and new debt fell – regardless of whether the SPD, which has ruled since 2001, had the old PDS in tow, then the CDU or, as recently as the Greens and the Left.

For a long time it was actually the other way around than the classic party-political fronts would suggest. In the 1990s, when the CDU ruled the political scene under Mayor Eberhard Diepgen and the political banker Klaus Landowsky, it spent the money with full hands. The duo ignored the fact that the Berlin subsidies no longer flowed since reunification, issued unconditional employment guarantees for the city cleaning staff and otherwise distributed the money as if from a cornucopia.

Saving began with the PDS

The turning point came when the social democratic budget politician Klaus Wowereit took over the helm in 2001, in contrast to his supraregional reputation a more right-wing social democrat from the petty-bourgeois Tempelhof district – and with him the good comrades from the East German PDS with practical experience, when they were not yet from the West German K -Group veterans or SPD renegades like Oskar Lafontaine were infiltrated. The former career official Thilo Sarrazin took over the finance department, who at the time was even more interested in numbers than in questions of migration.

Lo and behold: of all things, the red-red alliance managed to get the city’s finances under control for the first time since the fall of the wall. When Sarrazin switched to the Bundesbank in 2009, he had fulfilled his mission in two respects: The current budget was almost balanced, but many Berliners were also fed up with savings – especially since new financial leeway opened up because the city was in a brisk growth: you was still considered sexy across Europe and beyond, but no longer considered poor.